Boko Haram: Nigeria Air Force jets consume N28.5 million fuel in one week – Official
The jets carried out 43 attack missions during the period.
The post Boko Haram: Nigeria Air Force jets consume N28.5 million fuel in one week – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG