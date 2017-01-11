Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Nigeria Air Force jets consume N28.5 million fuel in one week – Official

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian-Air-Force-fighter-jet

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The jets carried out 43 attack missions during the period.

The post Boko Haram: Nigeria Air Force jets consume N28.5 million fuel in one week – Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.