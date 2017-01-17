Boko Haram: Nigeria Airforce says it flew 6773 hours in 2016
The Nigerian Air Force said on Monday in Yola, Adamawa, that it flew 6773 hours in 2,105 missions and 3,534 sorties in its operations in the North-East in 2016. The Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, made this known while briefing the Federal Government team and representatives of Bring Our Girls Back (BBOG) on tour of the North-East. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and his Defence counterpart, Mansur Dan- Alli, led the team.
