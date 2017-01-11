Boko Haram: Nigerian Army recovers corpses of 16 missing soldiers
The departed soldiers included K. Yusuf, a lieutenant colonel, PREMIUM TIMES had reported missing.
The post Boko Haram: Nigerian Army recovers corpses of 16 missing soldiers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG