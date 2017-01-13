Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram Not Defeated Until Chibok Girls, Others Return Home – President Buhari to Malala

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that terrorist sect, Boko Haram will not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls, and other persons held hostage by the insurgents. President Buhari said that the Federal Government is unrelenting in its efforts to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls, and other hostages. The president […]

