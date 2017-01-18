Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Osun vigilante group cautions residents

A harmonized vigilante group in Osun, on Wednesday cautioned residents of the state over what it called the aftermath of the fall of camp Zairo in the Sambisa forest, saying dislodgement of the insurgents could result to infiltration of many communities in Nigeria. The head of the organisation, Alhaji Rilwan Hussein, gave the charge in […]

