Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Arrest 15 Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Police Arrest 15 Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers
Leadership Newspapers
Niger State Police Command has arrested 15 notorious cattle rustlers and kidnappers in two separate operations in Rafi and Lapai local government areas of the state , with 469 cattle and sheep recovered. The police public relation officer (PPRO), Bala …
Police not aware of Boko Haram attack in Niger stateNAIJ.COM
Police arrest 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers in NigerPremium Times
Police arrests 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers in NigerThe Eagle Online
Guardian –Pulse Nigeria –YNaija
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.