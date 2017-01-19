Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Resettling victims without master plan is dangerous -TOPREC tells FG

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abia Boko Haram

The Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria(TOPREC) on Thursday alerted the Federal Government of Nigeria over the resettlement of the victims of Boko Haram insurgency, warning that any resettlement efforts without a guiding master plan is risky. This was contained in a press statement signed by the President of the organisation, Prof. Layi Egunjobi and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: Resettling victims without master plan is dangerous -TOPREC tells FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.