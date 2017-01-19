Boko Haram: Resettling victims without master plan is dangerous -TOPREC tells FG
The Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria(TOPREC) on Thursday alerted the Federal Government of Nigeria over the resettlement of the victims of Boko Haram insurgency, warning that any resettlement efforts without a guiding master plan is risky. This was contained in a press statement signed by the President of the organisation, Prof. Layi Egunjobi and […]
