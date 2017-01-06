Boko Haram slaughters 15 local hunters in Borno
No fewer than 15 hunters have been slaughtered in the bushes between Gubio and Mobbar Local Government Areas of Borno State by members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect. According to Vanguard, the incident has resulted to the scarcity of grasshopper, otherwise known as ‘Fara’ in Hausa, in the market within the state. According to […]
