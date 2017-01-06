Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram slaughters 15 local hunters in Borno

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram

No fewer than 15 hunters have been slaughtered in the bushes between Gubio and Mobbar Local Government Areas of Borno State by members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect. According to Vanguard, the incident has resulted to the scarcity of grasshopper, otherwise known as ‘Fara’ in Hausa, in the market within the state. According to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram slaughters 15 local hunters in Borno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.