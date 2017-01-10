Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be cautious of how they entertain strangers. It said Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguised as guests. Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Borno State, Colonel Mustapha Anka, advised residents to report any suspicious person […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.