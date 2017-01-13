Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram suspects who disguised as mad men arrested in Minna

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Niger State Command, has arrested two suspected Boko Haram members in Minna, the state capital. The suspects, Usman Al-Amin and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala, were arrested at different locations and are under surveillance. The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, PRO, Ibrahim Yahaya, who confirmed the arrests to newsmen, said […]

