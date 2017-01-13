Boko Haram suspects who disguised as mad men arrested in Minna
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Niger State Command, has arrested two suspected Boko Haram members in Minna, the state capital. The suspects, Usman Al-Amin and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala, were arrested at different locations and are under surveillance. The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, PRO, Ibrahim Yahaya, who confirmed the arrests to newsmen, said […]
