Boko Haram: Troops set to take on Lake Chad region

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

troops-2

A total of 71 Boko Haram terrorists have been killed during military clearance operations in the last one week, as six soldiers were also killed while seven others sustained injury while in action. The theater command, Operation Lafiya Dole, also revealed that, over 150 Navy personal and special forces have been trained and deployed to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

