Boko Haram: We don’t know Shekau’s whereabouts – Army

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday stated that it does not know the whereabouts of the leader of the Boko Haramn Abubakar Shekau. Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, the head of the nation’s counter-insurgency operation (Operation Lafiya Dole), Major General Lucky Irabor said the claim that Shekau had relocated to somewhere in Kala-Balge, in Borno […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

