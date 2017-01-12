Boko Haram: we lost over 1 million cattle to insurgents – MACBAN
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, says over one million cattle and other livestock of it’s members were lost to Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. The North-East Vice Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, made the claim on Thursday in Yola while speaking with newsmen. He noted that most of […]
Boko Haram: we lost over 1 million cattle to insurgents – MACBAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG