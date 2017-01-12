Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: we lost over 1 million cattle to insurgents – MACBAN

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, says over one million cattle and other livestock of it’s members were lost to Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. The North-East Vice Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, made the claim on Thursday in Yola while speaking with newsmen. He noted that most of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: we lost over 1 million cattle to insurgents – MACBAN

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.