Boko Haram: We’re Not Aware Of Any Attack In Niger – Police

The Niger Police Command is not aware of any attack by members of the Boko Haram sect in any part of the state, according to a statement signed by DSP Bala Elkalla.

The police stated this in a statement in Minna, yesterday.

“The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to online reports on alleged invasion of some villages in Rafi LGA, of Niger by fleeing Boko Haram from the recaptured Sambisa forest.

“The report is not only false but malicious and calculated at causing fear and panic among the peace loving people of Niger State.

“The report is clearly a fiction emanating from the writers imagination.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Niger State is among the few states in the country that has conquered cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry.

“It is on record that within the past few months, the command, in its aggressive operations arrested over 40 armed bandits and recovered over 1,000 cattle and various types of assorted weapons.

“In Rafi LGA alone, being a boundary community with Kaduna State, Zamfara and Kebbi states, the command has over 500 mobile policemen and special anti-robbery squads patrolling the villages.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

“The command has put in place sensitive security measures to guarantee adequate protection of lives and properties of the people.’’

The statement urged political office holders to refrain from statements capable of truncating the long enjoyed peace in Niger State.

It advised journalists to verify their reports in order to adequately inform the public.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

