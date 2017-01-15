Boko Haram: Why Shekau has not been captured – Army
Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, has explained why Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has not been captured despite the recent onslaught on the Sambisa forest. In an interview with Daily Trust, Buratai said Shekau and other top Boko Haram commanders fled the forest as they could not withstand the superior firepower of […]
Boko Haram: Why Shekau has not been captured – Army
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG