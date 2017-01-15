Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Why Shekau has not been captured – Army

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Abubakar%20Shekau%20Boko%20Haram%202

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, has explained why Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has not been captured despite the recent onslaught on the Sambisa forest. In an interview with Daily Trust, Buratai said Shekau and other top Boko Haram commanders fled the forest as they could not withstand the superior firepower of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

