Boko Haram/Kaduna killings: FG is hiding truth from Nigerians – Fayose

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ayodele-Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said he is not just an opposing figure, but someone who always tells Nigerians the truth. Faulting the Federal Government on claims that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have been technically defeated and that government was clamping down heavily on perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna genocide, Fayose […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

