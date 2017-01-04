Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bolasie Out With Injury For Almost One Year

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Everton will be without winger Yannick Bolasie for the majority of 2017, due to injury.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The DR Congo international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 1-1 draw against United.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to treat the problem and Koeman explained he is likely to be out for between 10 and 12 months.

Speaking during Everton’s general meeting at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on Wednesday, the Dutchman said: “He’s, at the moment, optimistic. It is a long-term injury, 10, 11, 12 months.

“He will come back, he has a strong mentality.”

He scored his maiden Everton goal at Burnley in October and has supplied four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

The post Bolasie Out With Injury For Almost One Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.