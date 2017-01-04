Bolasie Out With Injury For Almost One Year

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Everton will be without winger Yannick Bolasie for the majority of 2017, due to injury.

The DR Congo international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 1-1 draw against United.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to treat the problem and Koeman explained he is likely to be out for between 10 and 12 months.

Speaking during Everton’s general meeting at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on Wednesday, the Dutchman said: “He’s, at the moment, optimistic. It is a long-term injury, 10, 11, 12 months.

“He will come back, he has a strong mentality.”

He scored his maiden Everton goal at Burnley in October and has supplied four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

