Bolasie: Zaha Is England’s Loss

Yannick Bolasie says England has lost a gem of a player in Wilfried Zaha, as the winger opted to play for Ivory Coast.

Gareth Southgate tried to convince the Crystal Palace man to play for England, but the winger picked the elephants instead.

Bolasie, who played alongside Zaha at Crystal Palace, believes he is starting to show the form that got him signed by United in 2013.

Bolasie told Radio 5 live: “Wilf is getting back to the level [he was at] before he left for United.

“Now he’s got the goals and the assists and I do think England have missed out there.”

Zaha has scored four times in 19 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this season, and Bolasie backed him to turn into one of Europe’s best players.

“I do think the penny has dropped for him and, development-wise, I think with the right coach the guy’s got ability of someone like Neymar,” said Bolasie. “I’d go that far.

“Neymar’s at Barca so it’s hard to compare, but the ability he’s got, it’s up there.”

The post Bolasie: Zaha Is England’s Loss appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

