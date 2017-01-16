Bomb Blast Rocks Maiduguri University Mosque

A bomb explosion in the early hours of Monday has occurred in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri in Borno State.

According to eyewitnesses the bomb explosion rocked the university during early morning while some students and staff of the university were observing prayer at 6:30 am.

It was gathered that security forces have been mobilized to the scene of the attack. Our sources said several persons have been killed, but there is no official confirmation of casualties.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

