Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb explosion rocks University of Maiduguri mosque; many feared dead

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A bomb explosion has been reported at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri. The tragic incident occurred this Monday, January 16 morning at the mosque during fajr prayers  (dawn prayers).

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Many are feared killed and according to unconfirmed reports, Prof Mani, professor of veterinary medicine was among those killed.

More details as soon as they come in.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.