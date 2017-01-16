Bomb explosion rocks University of Maiduguri mosque; many feared dead
A bomb explosion has been reported at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri. The tragic incident occurred this Monday, January 16 morning at the mosque during fajr prayers (dawn prayers).
Many are feared killed and according to unconfirmed reports, Prof Mani, professor of veterinary medicine was among those killed.
More details as soon as they come in.
