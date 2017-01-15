Bonang Matheba And AKA Share Vacation Photos From Hong Kong
South African rapper, AKA and his lover, Bonang Matheba are currently on vacation in Hong Kong. The celebrity couple who have been on a vacation tour were lat week in Thailand at the Paresa holiday resort in Phuket. The couple shared photos from their romantic vacation. See photos below:
