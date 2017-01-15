Pages Navigation Menu

Bonang Matheba And AKA Share Vacation Photos From Hong Kong

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

South African rapper, AKA and his lover, Bonang Matheba are currently on vacation in Hong Kong. The celebrity couple who have been on a vacation tour were lat week in Thailand at the Paresa holiday resort in Phuket. The couple shared photos from their romantic vacation. See photos below:

