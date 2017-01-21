Borno Agency Director Inserts Hot Electric Heater Into Son’s Anus For Being Gay

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a certain Director of Planning in one of the ministries in the State, (name withheld), for allegedly inserting ‘hot’ electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son over the allegation of engaging in homosexual activities.

Vanguard reports that the untoward act was perpetrated by the top civil servant after he was informed that his son performed the act with some politicians.

Even though the boy, (name also withheld), tried to convince his dad that he was raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, his words fell on deaf ears as his father still meted out the ignoble chastisement on him, causing him bodily injuries.

It was learnt that the victim was chained before his father, who was accused of denying his children western education, carried out the act.

Sources also said that the top government official recently chained one of his daughters named Mama for insulting her stepmother in the estate.

Another top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the director had been arrested while efforts to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer of Borno State Command, Mr. Victor Isuku proved abortive.

However, some residents said that the estate was recording growing rate of homosexual activities.

