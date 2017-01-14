Borno bans illegal motor parks, markets, structures, alcohol sale

The Borno State government has banned illegal motor parks, markets, structures and sale of alcohol in Maiduguri metropolis, which it said continue to “endanger the collective safety and security of people’s lives and property” in the state following the Nigerian military’s routing of Boko Haram terrorists last December.

Announcing the bans at a news conference yesterday in Maiduguri, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, said: “This is despite of the remarkable defeat of Boko Haram by the Nigerian Army and government’s efforts, in conjunction with other security agencies to consolidate, sustain and promote the prevailing peace and security across the state.”

He added: “The sale of alcohol is hereby banned throughout the state with effect from Friday, January 20, except in military or Para-military formations (Mammy Markets), as provided by the Liquor Business (Prohibition) Law, 2000.

“All brothels and other spots where prostitution, immoral activities, sale and consumption of illicit drugs take place are also hereby banned with immediate effect.”

“Those engaged in the activities of sale of alcohol and sale and consumption of illicit drugs in brothels at Galadima, Gambouru, Moduganari, Wulari, Hot Bite, Baga road, Mairi, London Chiki, Artillery and villages along Giwa Barracks are hereby warned and should take note.”

He also warned chemists and patent medicine stores to properly get registered within two weeks from last Wednesday or be forced to

close down.

“All illegal structures, markets and shanties are hereby banned and owners are advised to relocate to legally recognised markets of Bolori, Abbaganaram, Kano motor park and Gambouru,” the commissioner said, warning that failure to do so could lead to their demolitions within two weeks.

He said such structures and markets do not only deface the environment, but also serve as hideouts for suicide bombers, criminals and

their activities.

Lawan also lamented: “Some people engaged in activities capable of endangering our collective safety and security. These activities include illegal stores, baby factories, brothels, sale of alcohol and illicit drugs, use of shanties and illegal structures along major streets to sell market wares, charcoal and firewood.”

He said the use of wrong number plates on unregistered vehicles and many others also pose threats to lives and property in Maiduguri, the state capital, adding that as a responsible government, the state government would not fold its arm and allow some people to destroy society.

