Borno Prohibits Prostitution, Sale Of Alcohol

In an attempt to eradicate the activities of criminals among other social vices, the Borno State government has announced the ban on the sale of alcohol and prostitution in the state.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, while briefing newsmen, on Thursday, in Maiduguri.

Mr Lawan also warned criminals to beware, as a mobile court would be set up to try violators of the new law.

He said: “The sale of alcohol is hereby banned throughout the state with effect from Jan. 20. “All brothels and other spots where prostitution, immoral activities, sale and consumption of illicit drugs take place are hereby banned with immediate effect.”

The commissioner, however, explained that military and paramilitary formations across the state are exempted from the ban.

“Military and paramilitary formations (Mammy Markets are exempted as provided by the liquor business (prohibition) law 2000. “Those engaged in the activities above particularly in Galadima, Gamboru, Moduganari, Wulari, Hot Bite, Baga Road, Mairi, London Ciki, Artellery and along Giwa Barracks are hereby warned to take note,” he added. Thugs, Prostitute Pounce On Herdsman Suspected To Be A Boko Haram Member

The post Borno Prohibits Prostitution, Sale Of Alcohol appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

