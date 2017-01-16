Borno’s Maryam Emerged Overall Winner At AUN Spring 2017 Schoolarship Exams

An 18-year-old Maryam Habila Usman, from Borno State had emerged as the overall winner of the nationwide scholarship examination for spring 2017 conducted into the American University of Nigeria.

The scholarship is cover tuition, board, meals, and other fees of the University.

In a statement issued by the office of the Conmunicarions and Public Realtors of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) said the candidate who applied for department of Natural and Environmental Sciences of the university, outscored all other candidates from all states of the federation.

Maryam who score 253 marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, took the scholarship exam at the Northeast center, which is on the AUN campus in Yola,

President of AUN Margie Ensign in her welcome address said they woud ensure that their best time with the students is rewarding and fruitful.

“I would like to personally congratulate . Ms. Usman and her fellow AUN students represent the brightest hope for a better future for Nigeria and for Africa. We shall all do our very best to ensure that their time with us is as rewarding and fruitful as they clearly deserve.”

The scholarship examination was conducted simultaneously at six centers covering all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, in December 2016. The aim was to screen college-ready applicants for AUN’s 49 scholarships for spring 2017.

“I have chosen AUN because I consider it [to be] one of the [most] prestigious universities in Africa and a place where I can fulfill my dream,” writes Ms. Usman in the short essay accompanying her application for AUN admission. She went on to say that she was born in a perennially flooded Lagos neighborhood, hence her desire for environment-related studies.

The Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Recruitment, Linus said that altogether 34 candidates won 45 of the 49 available slots. Four states–Gombe, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, and Yobe–did not field eligible candidates.

The American University of Nigeria had also offered 67 scholarships to students across Nigeria during the 2016 Fall semester which began on August 26. This brings to 116 the total number of scholarships offered to fresh students by AUN in the current academic year.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

