Borussia Monchengladbach Announce Signing Of Sevilla Defender Timothee Kolodziejczak

Borussia Moenchengladbach have signed French defender Timothee Kolodziejczak from Sevilla.

The Bundesliga club says the 25-year-old – who has played for France’s youth sides but could still switch to Poland at senior level – signed a deal to June 2021 on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will join up with his new teammates for his first training session on Thursday before travelling with the squad to a training camp in Marbella.

Kolodziejczak joined Sevilla from Nice in 2014, helping them to two Europa League crowns in the process.

“Timothee Kolodziejczak is exactly the sort of player who we think will strengthen our defence,” sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

“He plays centrally and is left footed, meaning he can also move out wide if necessary. We’re delighted to have completed the deal. He’s achieved a lot already but is still so young.”

Kolodziejczak will wear the number 25 shirt at his new club.

The post Borussia Monchengladbach Announce Signing Of Sevilla Defender Timothee Kolodziejczak appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

