BoT of Urhobo Youth Council suspends group’s president

By Gab Ejuwa

THE Board of Trustees, BoT, of Urhobo Youth Council, UYC, has suspended the group’s president, Terry Obieh over alleged misconduct.

In a communiqué issued by the BoT Chairman, Elvis Kporoh, Secretary, Augustine Ogedegbe and Vice Chairman, Samson Agbemre, said the three months suspension took effect from January 3, 2017.

The communiqué said pending when the three months suspension was lifted or otherwise by the BoT, Festus Otesirilgherebuo, had been mandated to act as the interim president of UYC.

The communiqué which was sent to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and copied to the deputy governor, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, C.O. 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, AIG Zone 5, Area Commands, Ughelli and Warri, said the embattled president henceforth ceased to be recognized as president of UYC.

