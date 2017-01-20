Pages Navigation Menu

Botched Nigeria air strike killed 90: MSF – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa


Botched Nigeria air strike killed 90: MSF
A botched air strike by the Nigerian Air Force earlier this week on a camp for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency killed at least 90 people, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group said Friday.

