Botosoft technologies launches anti-counterfeiting solution

By Emeka Aginam

Botosoft Technologies, Nigerian security solutions firm, has launched the world’s most advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, Botoseal.

The new document security solution was unveiled at the 20th Annual Conference of the United Kingdom National Recognition Information Centre, UK NARIC, held recently in London, United Kingdom .

Speaking at the launch, Agbeyo Tolulope, CEO, Botosoft Technologies said, “Botosoft Technologies prides itself on a culture of making life easy. The company recognises that forgery is rampant because document verification is difficult; if verifications were made easy, forgery would be contained and eventually eradicated.”

According to him, with the prevailing problems associated with document security in organisations, Botosoft in collaboration with HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, partnered to develop the document security solution.

Agbeyo noted that with document control, management, and issuance being core to every business, Botoseal created a document management platform that allows users, through a unified dashboard, to set document issuance privileges within any organisation, track the usage of a document and revoke access to its use as necessary.

The post Botosoft technologies launches anti-counterfeiting solution appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

