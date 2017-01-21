Boundary disputes: Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja communities boil

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Perez Brisibe

Crisis broke again yesterday in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South West as a result of boundary disputes between the community and neighboring Aladja, Udu council area of Delta state with both communities claiming innocence on who invaded the other first. Youths from Ogbe-Ijoh who first alerted Saturday Vanguard claimed mobile policemen on boundary guard repelled attempted attacks by suspected youths from Aladja who allegedly tried invading the community at about 3:30p.m through the border line where an Ogbe-Ijoh indigene was earlier beheaded.

However, Elias Dogene, President, Aladja community who called minutes later countered that Ogbe-Ijoh youths were being engaged in gun duel by the policemen on ground who were repelling them from entering Aladja. “They failed to penetrate through Ogbe-Ijoh because of the fierce resistance from the mobile police on our side. Later they shifted to the Isaba axis and we have lost one of our youths. You can call the police. The DPO, Ovwian/Aladja is right here”, Dogene said. Incidentally, relevant police authorities, including Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Shaba, Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka who were contacted were evasive on what the situation was even with their men on the battle ground.

“Don’t mind any of the warring faction. We will no longer tolerate any misbehaviour from any party. Our men are on ground and anyone who breaches public peace in the area will have himself to blame”, Shaba stressed.

The post Boundary disputes: Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja communities boil appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

