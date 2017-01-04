Bournemouth appeal Francis red card

Bournemouth are to appeal captain Simon Francis’ sending off in the thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw with Arsenal, the club said on Wednesday.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver for his challenge on Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey with Bournemouth leading 3-2.

“CAF Bournemouth have appealed against Simon Francis’ red card after the defender was sent off during Tuesday’s match with Arsenal. The club will hear the outcome by the end of the week,” the club said in a statement on their website.

If their appeal fails Francis will miss the next three games, the FA Cup third round tie with Millhall and Premier League matches with strugglers Hull and Watford.

