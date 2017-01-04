Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bournemouth appeal Francis red card

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Bournemouth's English defender Simon Francis (C) for a poor tackle during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK /

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Referee Michael Oliver shows a red card to Bournemouth’s English defender Simon Francis (C) for a poor tackle during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK /

Bournemouth are to appeal captain Simon Francis’ sending off in the thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw with Arsenal, the club said on Wednesday.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver for his challenge on Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey with Bournemouth leading 3-2.

“CAF Bournemouth have appealed against Simon Francis’ red card after the defender was sent off during Tuesday’s match with Arsenal. The club will hear the outcome by the end of the week,” the club said in a statement on their website.

If their appeal fails Francis will miss the next three games, the FA Cup third round tie with Millhall and Premier League matches with strugglers Hull and Watford.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.