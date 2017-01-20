Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe seeks a solid defensive platform – Irish Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe seeks a solid defensive platform

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe seeks a solid defensive platform
Manager Eddie Howe wants his team to rediscover their "heroic" defending as Bournemouth look to get the Premier League campaign back on track by beating Watford. Share. Email. Go To. Comments. The Cherries had been looking to push on into the top …
