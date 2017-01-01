Bournemouth v Arsenal: match preview – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Bournemouth v Arsenal: match preview
The Guardian
Bournemouth brushed aside Swansea City on New Year's Eve and return to home soil hoping to close out a team at the opposite end of the table, Arsenal. Benik Afobe, in particular, will have been lifted by getting on the scoresheet at the Liberty Stadium …
Arsenal to reward midfield star with new deal
Arsenal to offer Jack Wilshere new deal before deadline day
Arsenal transfer news: Jack Wilshere set to land new Gunners deal four months after leaving for career-boosting …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG