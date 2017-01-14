Bowen University 2016/2017 15th Matriculation Ceremony Schedule Of Events

This is to inform the general public especially the newly admitted students of the Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State wishes to invite Parents/Guardians to her forthcoming 15th Matriculation Ceremony which has been scheduled as follows: Date: Thursday 19th of January 2017 Venue: the University worship center Time: 11:00 am See also: Bowen University Acceptance …

