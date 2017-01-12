Boy, 3, falls 4 metres off Joburg balcony – Independent Online
Boy, 3, falls 4 metres off Joburg balcony
Johannesburg – A boy, believed to be three years old, had a lucky escape when he sustained only minor injuries after falling four metres off a balcony of a flat on Klein Street in the Johannesburg CBD, ER24 said on Thursday. ER24 spokesperson, Russel …
