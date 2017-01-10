Boy, 4, dies inside well in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Tragedy struck, today, in Akowonjo area of Lagos, when a four years old boy Praise Fakeye reportedly fell into a domestic well.

The incident occurred at No 48, Fakoya street at about 5.30pm.

Details were sketchy at press time but it was gathered that he was sent on an errand shortly after returning from school while his parents waited endlessly for him to return.

Having waited for so long, his relatives felt uncomfortable and sensed danger.

Immediately, a search party was organised and that was when the domestic well of a neighbouring building was found open and the state fire fighters were invited to the scene where he was recovered dead.

Eye witnesses’ account said he was in a school uniform as at the time of the incident which has been generating controversies in the area.

Eye witnesses’ account said the well was usually under lock but only God knows how it was opened for the incident to happen.

Confirming the incident, the Director Lagos State Fire Service, Razak Fadipe said rescue operation was concluded at about 7.45pm.

The post Boy, 4, dies inside well in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

