Boy desperate to be smuggled into Spain caught in a suitcase (photos)
This 19-year-old boy from Gabon made a desperate attempt to be smuggled into Spain by curling up inside a suitcase.
It comes as more than 1,100 desperate migrants stormed a border fence just hours into 2017 in an
A Moroccan woman has been arrested after he was found stashed away inside the case in Cueta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco in north Africa.
It comes as more than 1,100 desperate migrants stormed a border fence just hours into 2017 in an
attempt to reach the Spanish territory.
MirrorUK reports they were trying to cross into the Spanish enclave but were met with a tall barbed wire fence and dozens of police.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG