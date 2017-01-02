Pages Navigation Menu

Boy desperate to be smuggled into Spain caught in a suitcase (photos)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

This 19-year-old boy from Gabon made a desperate attempt to be smuggled into Spain by curling up inside a suitcase.

A Moroccan woman has been arrested after he was found stashed away inside the case in Cueta, a Spanish enclave next to Morocco in north Africa.

It comes as more than 1,100 desperate migrants stormed a border fence just hours into 2017 in an
attempt to reach the Spanish territory.

MirrorUK reports they were trying to cross into the Spanish enclave but were met with a tall barbed wire fence and dozens of police.

