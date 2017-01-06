Pages Navigation Menu

Boy with ‘the world’s largest head’ has surgery to remove 3.7 litres of fluid from around his skull (Photos)

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

A young boy from India has undergone successful surgery to correct a condition which saw him possess the world’s largest head.

Mrityunjay Das, who is just seven months old and suffers from hydrocephalus, was relieved of nearly four litres of fluid, which inflated his face to the size of a watermelon.

As a result, the diameter of the youngster’s head has been reduced by 26 cm – from 96cm to 70cm – over six weeks of treatment.

The boy’s parents, Kamalesh Das and Kavita, revealed that their family had been ostracised by neighbours in Ranpur, Nayagarhsince, as a result of their son’s unusual appearance.

Source: Dailymail

