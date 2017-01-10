Brad And Angelina’s First Joint Statement Since Their Marriage Collapsed

The divorce of what was once the world’s most striking couple has become a battle of the children, as reports suggest Angelina Jolie has already ignored agreed upon standards “relating to the children’s best interest”.

That was according to additional court documents filed by Brad Pitt, adding that Jolie had “no self-regulating mechanism” when it came to protecting their kids.

But now, the pair have released a joint statement, agreeing to seal all court documents pertaining to their divorce in order to “protect their children – even though Jolie condemned Pitt’s request to do such a thing a month ago an effort to “shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view.”

Damn, it’s messy, hey?

Here’s the estranged pair’s latest statement:

The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.

Every time I see a picture of Jolie gazing loving at Pitt, I read “I’m going to end you one day.”

[source:cnn]

