Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Aren’t Moving In Together [Debunked] – The Inquisitr

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Inquisitr

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Aren't Moving In Together [Debunked]
The Inquisitr
Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are not moving in together, despite what an incorrect story has alleged. “It's Getting Serious: [Brad Pitt] Moves In!” reads the latest cover of Star magazine, which has since been labeled as “made up.” “Brad & Kate Shacking
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Therapists Did NOT "Tell All," Despite ReportGossip Cop
Ange denies she's given kids to BradYahoo7 Be
Day & Night: Goldie Hawn refuses to comment on Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt dating rumoursExpress.co.uk
Enstarz –The Siver Times –Motherboard
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.