Braking: Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Player Award 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world’s best player at the inaugural Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Ronaldo, 31, beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to the prize.

Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with Real and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

“I’d like to thank my team, national team, Real Madrid, my trainer, my family that came here, my son, my brothers. 2016 was the best year of my career, the trophy shows that people aren’t blind and watch the games. With everything I won with my national team and club, with great individual performance, I can’t forget this incredible year. Thanks for voting for me.”

“I don’t have much more to say, I think the awards speak for themselves. I’m not going to do the scream, just the motion.”

Carli Lloyd of the United States was named the world’s best female player.

Leicester’s Claudio Ranieri was named best men’s coach, ex-Germany boss Silvia Neid won the female coach award, while Penang’s Mohd Faiz Subri received the Puskas award for the best goal of 2016.

