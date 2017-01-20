Brass Fertiliser And Petrochemical Company To Create 20000 Jobs – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Brass Fertiliser And Petrochemical Company To Create 20000 Jobs

Brass Fertiliser And Petrochemical Company To Create 20000 Jobs
fertiliser and job creation Brass fertiliser & Petrochemical Company Limited (BFPCL), says its $6 billion methanol plant has the capacity to create 20,000 jobs in the host community. The Brass Fertiliser plant is located in Brass Island, Bayelsa State.

