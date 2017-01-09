Brazil, Ghana, South Korea, Rwanda Dazzle At Calabar Carnival

In what could be described as a bigger and better funfair, 2016 edition of the annual Calabar carnival was delivered in fulfillment of the promises of the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to take the event to a higher notch.

Touted as Africa’s biggest street party, last December’s show received a boost with 13 participating countries as against 10 that took part in the competition last year. This was in addition to the Nigerian troupes represented by Seagull band, which defeated Freedom band, Bayside band, Passion4 band and Master Blasta band in the local arm of the competition.

The streets of Calabar witnessed yet another beautiful spectacle of richly costumed girls who led each group, accompanied by music bearing trucks and acrobatic dancers who thrilled the sea of revelers on holidays.

This was just as masquerades, music and movie celebrities, notable disc jockeys and exquisite floats offered side attractions.

The visiting troupes included Vai Vai Samba of Brazil, winner of the competition, Ghana and Rwanda, the first and second runners up respectively.

With elegant, tall and beautiful dancers the much anticipated Brazil band was once again daring in skimpy eye-prying costumes, albeit energetic and creative with their samba performance.

Other participating countries included Flamingo of Spain, Drumming Wonders of Burundi, acrobats from Kenya, South Africa, South Korea, Croatia, Ukraine, Turkey, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, represented by Passion 4 – this year’s winner of the carnival Calabar competition.

The carnival also featured musical performances by top Nigerian artistes including Tubaba, Davido, Kiss Daniel and MC Galaxy.

According to Governor Ayade, it was necessary to repeat the theme of the carnival because more and more countries in the world continue to show concern for the environment, recalling that the World Bank had set aside $100 billion to support Africa’s afforestation and climate change drive, while United Nations (UN) had also set aside $100 billion annually to support climate change in Third World countries.

