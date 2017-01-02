Pages Navigation Menu

Brazil prison escape: Fugitive posts selfies on the run – BBC News

Posted on Jan 2, 2017


Brazil prison escape: Fugitive posts selfies on the run
A Brazilian man who broke out of a prison in the northern city of Manaus has been posting photos of himself on Facebook, bragging of his escape. In the picture, Brayan Bremer, who is serving a sentence for robbery, can be seen amidst dense vegetation …
Brazil prison riot kills at least 56 in Amazonas stateBBC News
At least 56 killed in Brazil prison riot over drug turf, officials sayCNN
56 killed, many beheaded, in grisly Brazil prison riotAljazeera.com
ABC Online –FRANCE 24 –Courier Mail –The Guardian
all 177 news articles »

