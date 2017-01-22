Pages Navigation Menu

Brazilian Survivors In Tears During Club's First Match Since Plane Crash Tragedy

Jan 22, 2017

Three survivors of a plane crash that wiped out nearly a whole Brazilian football squad today watched their team’s first game since the disaster.

New Chapecoense players – many on loan from other clubs – took to the field of their home stadium for a friendly against Palmeiras which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The most emotional scene came when goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who survived the crash but had part of his right leg amputated, lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy while seated in a wheelchair.

Defender Neto, who survived under the plane wreckage for almost 10 hours, also held the trophy in front of 20,000 fans at Chapecoense’s sold-out Arena Conda stadium, as did winger Alan Ruschel. All three were in tears during the ceremony. Family members of the victims also broke down crying as they were awarded medals.

Chapecoense was awarded the trophy following the disaster, a move backed by Colombian club Atletico Nacional, which was scheduled to face Chapecoense in the Copa Sudamericana final. See more photo below;Brazilian Survivors In Tears During Club's First Match Since Plane Crash Tragedy (Photos) 4 Brazilian Survivors In Tears During Club's First Match Since Plane Crash Tragedy (Photos) 5 Brazilian Survivors In Tears During Club's First Match Since Plane Crash Tragedy (Photos) 6 Brazilian Survivors In Tears During Club's First Match Since Plane Crash Tragedy (Photos) 7

