Brazil’s Vai Vai Band Wins International Carnival Calabar

The 2nd edition of the International Carnival Calabar was won by the Tobias Vai Vai band of Brazil. This is just as the Ghanaian and Rwanda dancers came second and third respectively. There were 13 countries participating in the event that started later than usual. The countries participating were all stranded in Lagos and Abuja by the bad weather with the last batch arriving Calabar a few hours to the event. The weather was so bad some countries like Zimbabwe and Ukraine did not get to Calabar despite arriving Nigeria. Only 2 acrobats from Ukraine made it.

The International Carnival is a new Introduction by the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade last year. It holds on the 29th of December a day after the main Street Party.

The Governor appointed Travel Expert, Ikechi Uko to put it together. Working together with the Carnival Commission and its Chairman, Gabe Onah they brought 11 countries last year mostly from Africa and the Careibbean but this year Included South Korea from Asia, Ukraine, Turkey and Croatia from Europe.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

