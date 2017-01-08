BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa (UPDATED) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa (UPDATED)
NAIJ.COM
Adamawa state police have confirmed the killing of three police officers after an attack by armed men in Demsa local government area, Premium Times reports. BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa. Othman Abubakar, the …
Farmers/herdsmen Crisis: Bindow Donates N10m, Rice To Kodomun Community
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG