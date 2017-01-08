Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa (UPDATED) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa (UPDATED)
NAIJ.COM
Adamawa state police have confirmed the killing of three police officers after an attack by armed men in Demsa local government area, Premium Times reports. BREAKING: 3 police officers dead as armed men attack Adamawa. Othman Abubakar, the …
Farmers/herdsmen Crisis: Bindow Donates N10m, Rice To Kodomun CommunityLeadership Newspapers

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.