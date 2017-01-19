BREAKING! Adama Barrow Sworn-in as President of Gambia (Photos)

Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has been sworn in as the President of The Gambia at the country’s embassy in Senegal.

His inauguration is currently ongoing. More details to follow