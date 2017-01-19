BREAKING! Adama Barrow Sworn-in as President of Gambia (Photos)
Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has been sworn in as the President of The Gambia at the country’s embassy in Senegal.
Adama Barrow who arrived at his country’s embassy in Dakar, Senegal for his inauguration, dressed all in white, and was pictured waving at crowds outside the building before being escorted inside, has been sworn-in as the coutry’s president.
He has already taken the oath of office at his country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal in a ceremony administered by Sheriff Tambadou, president of the Gambian Bar Association.
His inauguration is currently ongoing. More details to follow
