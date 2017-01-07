Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Adeboye steps down as Redeemed’s General Overseer

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has stepped down as the leader of the church. Adeboye took the decision few minutes ago at the Ministers’ Conference after last night Holy Ghost Congress of the Church in Ogun State. He has announced Pastor Obayemi as the new overseer of the church.

