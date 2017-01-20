Breaking: African forces suspend military operations in Gambia for final talks

African forces suspended Thursday a military operation to force The Gambia’s leader Yahya Jammeh to hand over power in favour of final talks to convince him to leave the country, the president of ECOWAS said.

Talks will be led by Guinean president Alpha Condé in Banjul on Friday morning, said Marcel Alain de Souza, head of the Economic Community of West African States.

“If by midday, he doesn’t agree to leave The Gambia under the banner of President Condé, we really will intervene militarily,” he added.

